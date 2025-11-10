Akasa Air's Strategic Expansion: Awaiting Board Approvals

Akasa Air is on the verge of expanding its board after securing security approvals, following fundraisings involving Premji Invest and Claypond Capital.

The airline raised capital earlier this year to enhance its operational capabilities as it continues to grow with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer confirmed the completion of funding and highlighted the company's steady progress towards achieving profitable growth without resorting to profiteering tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)