Akasa Air's Strategic Expansion: Awaiting Board Approvals

Akasa Air, after successful fundraising from investors like Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, is awaiting security clearances to induct new board members. The airline, with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, plans to utilize the funds to expand its operations further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:44 IST
Akasa Air is on the verge of expanding its board after securing security approvals, following fundraisings involving Premji Invest and Claypond Capital.

The airline raised capital earlier this year to enhance its operational capabilities as it continues to grow with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer confirmed the completion of funding and highlighted the company's steady progress towards achieving profitable growth without resorting to profiteering tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

