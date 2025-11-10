Left Menu

Bridging the Climate Finance Gap: Urgent Call for COP30

A White Paper by the Climate and Sustainability Initiative highlights the urgent need for better climate adaptation finance. Current funding is inadequate, meeting less than 10% of the annual required amount. The paper calls for standardized metrics and proposes the BRIDGE Framework to better align global and local financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:34 IST
  • India

The Climate and Sustainability Initiative (CSI) has sounded the alarm over the current state of climate adaptation finance, which it claims meets less than 10% of the estimated USD 310-365 billion needed annually.

In its White Paper, CSI warns that adaptation finance faces severe underfunding and fragmentation. This comes as funding dropped to USD 26 billion in 2023, threatening to widen the gap with mitigation efforts.

With the COP30 conference in Brazil identified as an ''Implementation COP'', CSI stresses the urgency of translating climate pledges into localized actions. It calls for the adoption of a universal adaptation taxonomy and standardized metrics to measure progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

