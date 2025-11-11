EOW Arrests Businessman in Rs 4 Crore Cheating Scandal

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir apprehended businessman Mudasir Ahmad Wani in a major fraud case exceeding Rs 4 crore, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Arrested in the city's Badamwari, Hawal locality, Wani faces charges under Section 318(4) of the BNS, with the case being actively pursued by the Crime Branch Kashmir, officials reported.

The investigation stems from a written complaint in Police Station Karan Nagar, claiming Wani and partner Omar Khan, linked to gold outlets M/S Gold Hub, allegedly accepted significant prepayments but failed to supply the gold or refund the amounts. Documentary proof has corroborated these allegations, prompting further probe to uncover additional parties involved.

