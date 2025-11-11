IFC Invests $112M in Auna to Strengthen Healthcare in Latin America

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a US$112 million investment in Auna, one of Latin America’s leading integrated healthcare providers. The investment forms part of Auna’s US$765 million refinancing initiative, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to quality medical services, and enhancing patient outcomes across the region.

This partnership underscores IFC’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access and resilience in emerging markets, while also supporting private sector-led solutions that address long-standing gaps in Latin America’s health systems.

Financing for Long-Term Stability and Growth

IFC’s participation includes a US$75 million loan under a US$400 million syndicated facility denominated in Mexican pesos, alongside its role as a lead investor in Auna’s newly issued 2032 bond, subscribing to approximately 10% of the total offering.

The refinancing package will enable Auna to extend debt maturities, lower interest expenses, and free up cash flows for reinvestment into its healthcare operations across Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. By securing stable, long-term financing, the company can continue expanding its network of hospitals, clinics, and insurance services to reach more patients, especially those in underserved areas.

“This partnership with IFC is a key milestone for Auna,” said Suso Zamora, President and Executive Chairman of Auna. “It allows us to strengthen our operations, expand our footprint, and further improve the quality and coordination of care for millions of people. It also reinforces our commitment to invest in talent and innovation — both essential to delivering better outcomes for our patients.”

Addressing Healthcare Gaps in Latin America

The healthcare systems of Mexico, Peru, and Colombia face persistent structural challenges, including underinvestment, infrastructure deficits, and limited access to specialized care. Public healthcare spending in all three countries remains well below the OECD average, with severe shortages in hospital capacity.

Hospital beds per 1,000 people (2022): 1.0 in Mexico, 1.7 in Peru, and 1.2 in Colombia — compared to the OECD average of 4.3.

In Mexico, over 90% of private hospitals have fewer than 25 beds, limiting their ability to provide advanced or specialized treatments.

In Colombia, patients — especially those requiring cancer care — often have to navigate multiple institutions to receive comprehensive treatment.

These gaps contribute to high out-of-pocket costs, fragmented care, and delayed treatment for millions. Auna’s integrated model offers a scalable, patient-centered approach that combines insurance coverage with coordinated hospital and clinic networks to deliver efficient, high-quality care.

“By integrating insurance access and healthcare delivery, Auna helps build more resilient and equitable health systems,” said Olaf Schmidt, IFC’s Regional Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. “Our investment reflects IFC’s commitment to mobilizing private capital for health infrastructure, job creation, and better access to care.”

Auna’s Regional Footprint and Impact

Founded in 2010, Auna operates one of the largest healthcare platforms in Latin America, serving millions of patients through its network of hospitals, oncology centers, and health plans. The company’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible to all, bridging gaps in affordability, capacity, and innovation.

Auna’s operations emphasize digital transformation, clinical governance, and integrated patient care, focusing on chronic diseases and oncology — areas of growing concern in Latin America’s aging population. Its patient-first philosophy ensures that care is coordinated, data-driven, and focused on long-term wellness rather than short-term interventions.

The partnership with IFC will further enable Auna to:

Upgrade medical facilities and technology, including diagnostic and treatment centers.

Enhance clinical governance and patient safety systems to align with international standards.

Invest in workforce development, particularly in training medical professionals and technical staff.

Expand telemedicine and digital health platforms, improving access for remote and rural populations.

IFC’s Role in Strengthening Regional Health Systems

In addition to financing, IFC will provide technical assistance to support Auna’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks. This includes improving environmental and social risk management, expanding climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, and enhancing energy and water efficiency in Auna’s facilities.

The investment aligns with IFC’s regional strategy to promote private-sector innovation in healthcare, complementing public systems while ensuring affordability and sustainability. It also supports the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Frameworks for Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, which prioritize universal access to healthcare and improved human capital outcomes.

“By working with private healthcare leaders like Auna, IFC is helping to close the infrastructure gap, expand access, and build resilience,” Schmidt added. “Together, we are investing in healthier societies and stronger economies.”

Contributing to Global Development Goals

IFC’s investment in Auna also contributes to the World Bank Group’s broader goal of reaching 1.5 billion people with quality, affordable healthcare by 2030. By mobilizing private capital and expertise, the initiative advances key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The partnership reflects a growing recognition that private sector collaboration is essential to addressing global healthcare challenges — from closing infrastructure gaps to fostering innovation in service delivery.

“This investment is about building a healthier future for Latin America,” IFC noted in a statement. “It combines financial innovation, sustainability, and social impact to deliver better care, more jobs, and stronger health systems.”

A Step Toward Health Equity and Sustainable Growth

As Latin America continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigates rising healthcare demands, IFC’s collaboration with Auna stands as a model of how blended finance and partnerships can scale impact.

By supporting the region’s healthcare ecosystem — from hospitals and insurers to technology providers — IFC and Auna are paving the way for inclusive, resilient, and patient-centered health systems capable of withstanding future crises.