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Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to ban paraquat dichloride, a hazardous herbicide. The ban aims to protect public health, farmers, and biodiversity. State Agriculture Minister Rao highlighted its deadly effects and called for immediate action against violators, stressing sustainable agriculture practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:31 IST
Telangana Assembly Urges Paraquat Ban for Public Health
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution pressing the central government to prohibit the use of paraquat dichloride due to its severe health and environmental risks. State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao spearheaded the move, emphasizing the herbicide's potential to cause fatal lung and organ damage, with no available antidote.

In support of the measure, Rao pointed out that countries worldwide have restricted or banned paraquat to counter cases of accidental or intentional ingestion, which have proven fatal. The herbicide's use poses significant health risks to farmers, risking respiratory and skin ailments without protective measures.

Despite the state's control efforts, such as sales restrictions requiring agricultural officer approval, paraquat remains available online. The assembly underscored that the comprehensive ban is vital for ensuring public health and conservation, with the resolution adopted under Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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