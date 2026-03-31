Swarna Andhra: A New Dawn for Public Health
Under the 'Swarna Andhra Population Management' initiative, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlines plans to enhance public health through village meetings and awareness programs held every fourth Saturday. Efforts include the expansion of the Sanjeevani project and the development of the AP Health Management Policy.
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Addressing a comprehensive health campaign, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the 'Swarna Andhra Population Management' initiative, aimed at boosting public health awareness. Village meetings and health camps will be scheduled every fourth Saturday.
Naidu reviewed expansion plans for the Sanjeevani project, set to roll out statewide by July. Directing officials to establish an 'AP Health Management Policy' built on maternity, strength, skill, welfare, and Sanjeevani, he emphasized a public health movement.
The CM approved a budget of Rs 162 crore to deploy mobile medical units and called for updating personal health records, stressing preventive care. Insurance collaboration under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and the opening of medical colleges via PPP were also discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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