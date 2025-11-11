Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Reports Robust H1 Growth with 75% Revenue Surge

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE - SSEGL), a key player in the EPC industry headquartered in Chennai, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showcasing impressive year-over-year growth in various financial metrics.

The company reported a total income of ₹250.21 crore, representing a robust 75.58% increase from the previous year. EBITDA rose by 70.13% to ₹38.99 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 15.58%. Profit after tax stood at ₹27.98 crore, marking a 70.10% rise, while earnings per share increased by 20.73% to ₹11.59. The order book remains strong at ₹1367.71 crore, with ongoing projects and a bid pipeline amounting to ₹13,637 crore.

Sathlokhar's Managing Director, Mr. G. Thiyagu, emphasized that this growth reflects their enhanced execution capabilities and financial discipline. With substantial orders from major clients like Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. and Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., the company is poised for an aggressive project execution phase in the second half of the year, supported by a recent ₹114 crore fundraising initiative.