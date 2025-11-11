Left Menu

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Reports Robust H1 Growth with 75% Revenue Surge

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, based in Chennai, reports a 75.58% YoY increase in revenue for H1 FY26, reaching ₹250.21 Cr. The company highlights record order inflow, solid financial discipline, and significant ongoing projects, positioning itself strongly for future growth in the EPC sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:18 IST
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Reports Robust H1 Growth with 75% Revenue Surge
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY26 With 75.6% Revenue Jump & 70.1% PAT Rise. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE - SSEGL), a key player in the EPC industry headquartered in Chennai, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, showcasing impressive year-over-year growth in various financial metrics.

The company reported a total income of ₹250.21 crore, representing a robust 75.58% increase from the previous year. EBITDA rose by 70.13% to ₹38.99 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 15.58%. Profit after tax stood at ₹27.98 crore, marking a 70.10% rise, while earnings per share increased by 20.73% to ₹11.59. The order book remains strong at ₹1367.71 crore, with ongoing projects and a bid pipeline amounting to ₹13,637 crore.

Sathlokhar's Managing Director, Mr. G. Thiyagu, emphasized that this growth reflects their enhanced execution capabilities and financial discipline. With substantial orders from major clients like Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. and Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., the company is poised for an aggressive project execution phase in the second half of the year, supported by a recent ₹114 crore fundraising initiative.

TRENDING

1
Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

 India
2
Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

 Global
3
Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

 India
4
China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025