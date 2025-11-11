FCS Enters India: A New Era in Sustainable Card Manufacturing

Federal Card Services (FCS), a prominent card manufacturing firm based in the United States, has revealed its $250 million investment to penetrate the Indian market, beginning with establishing a production facility in Pune.

This strategic move is expected to generate 1,000 direct jobs across various sectors including technology, real estate, and services, according to the company's official statement.

The Pune facility will initially produce two million cards annually, with plans to scale production to 26.7 million cards, focusing on both metal and biodegradable materials, thereby fostering sustainable innovation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)