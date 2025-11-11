Left Menu

Emerging Markets Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution and Central European Focus

Emerging market stocks remained stable as the U.S. government shutdown ended. Romania's central bank decision was in focus, while Hungary's currency reacted to U.S.-related news. Inflation rates and budget deficit projections were key issues in Hungary, with other emerging markets showing varied performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:14 IST
Emerging market stocks displayed remarkable stability on Tuesday, driven by optimism surrounding the resolution of the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Investors also had their sights set on Romania's upcoming interest rate announcement later in the day.

A comprehensive index of emerging market stocks remained unchanged at 1400.69 points after a 1.3% surge in the previous session, mirroring the global market's risk-taking sentiment. In contrast, a separate index for EM currencies dipped 0.1%, marking a slight retreat following modest gains on Monday.

Despite the diminishing effects of the risk-on rally, markets showed resilience after the U.S. Senate approved a compromise to restore federal funding, effectively ending the lengthiest shutdown in U.S. history. Asian emerging economies, notably Singapore, continued their upward trajectory, with the FTSE Straits Times index climbing over 1% to set a record high.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

