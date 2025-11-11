Emerging Markets Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution and Central European Focus

Emerging market stocks displayed remarkable stability on Tuesday, driven by optimism surrounding the resolution of the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Investors also had their sights set on Romania's upcoming interest rate announcement later in the day.

A comprehensive index of emerging market stocks remained unchanged at 1400.69 points after a 1.3% surge in the previous session, mirroring the global market's risk-taking sentiment. In contrast, a separate index for EM currencies dipped 0.1%, marking a slight retreat following modest gains on Monday.

Despite the diminishing effects of the risk-on rally, markets showed resilience after the U.S. Senate approved a compromise to restore federal funding, effectively ending the lengthiest shutdown in U.S. history. Asian emerging economies, notably Singapore, continued their upward trajectory, with the FTSE Straits Times index climbing over 1% to set a record high.