Kerala-UAE: Forging New Economic Alliances

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently engaged in high-level discussions with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his UAE visit, aiming to bolster cooperation.

Accompanied by an official delegation, Vijayan explored avenues for expanding economic and developmental partnerships in line with both nations' strategic visions.

The meeting, attended by key UAE officials, focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and creating new investment opportunities to strengthen ties between Kerala and the UAE.