Left Menu

Kerala-UAE: Forging New Economic Alliances

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Emirati leaders, including Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic and development sectors. The talks aimed at strengthening relationships and exploring investment opportunities in line with strategic goals to advance partnerships between Kerala and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:59 IST
Kerala-UAE: Forging New Economic Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently engaged in high-level discussions with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his UAE visit, aiming to bolster cooperation.

Accompanied by an official delegation, Vijayan explored avenues for expanding economic and developmental partnerships in line with both nations' strategic visions.

The meeting, attended by key UAE officials, focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and creating new investment opportunities to strengthen ties between Kerala and the UAE.

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
2
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
3
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan
4
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025