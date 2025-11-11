Kerala-UAE: Forging New Economic Alliances
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Emirati leaders, including Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic and development sectors. The talks aimed at strengthening relationships and exploring investment opportunities in line with strategic goals to advance partnerships between Kerala and the UAE.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently engaged in high-level discussions with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his UAE visit, aiming to bolster cooperation.
Accompanied by an official delegation, Vijayan explored avenues for expanding economic and developmental partnerships in line with both nations' strategic visions.
The meeting, attended by key UAE officials, focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and creating new investment opportunities to strengthen ties between Kerala and the UAE.
