JoinTheStory: Pioneering Trust and Credibility in Digital Journalism

JoinTheStory, a groundbreaking digital media initiative, is set to launch on January 1, 2026, with a mission to restore public confidence in news media through authentic storytelling. Announced in Kochi, Kerala, the unique venture blends journalism with technology, spearheaded by a quartet of journalists, entrepreneurs, and tech strategists.

The initiative's launch strategy includes innovative content delivery models like multiple YouTube channels, multilingual news platforms, and an OTT space dedicated to journalism and creative non-fiction, with plans for a distinct satellite news channel. The company's headquarters on Vallarpadam Island, Kochi, aims to foster a new generation of truth-seeking audiences.

Promising a credible alternative to sensational news, JoinTheStory's founders emphasize trust, depth, and design as core tenets, aiming to redefine viewer engagement by prioritizing clear and comprehensive reporting. With Alen John and Kiran James at the helm, the platform is positioned as a movement where technology enhances integrity in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)