Left Menu

JoinTheStory: Pioneering Trust and Credibility in Digital Journalism

JoinTheStory, a new media venture launching on January 1, 2026, aims to rebuild public trust in news through credible storytelling. Led by seasoned journalists and entrepreneurs, the platform will offer investigative journalism, multilingual news portals, and a satellite news channel, combining modern media with traditional journalism values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:23 IST
JoinTheStory: Pioneering Trust and Credibility in Digital Journalism
Dr. Sebastian Paul, former Press Council of India member, unveiled the logo of the new media venture 'Join the Story' in the presence of directors Kiran James, MP Basheer, Rajeev Shankaran, Alan John. (Left to right).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JoinTheStory, a groundbreaking digital media initiative, is set to launch on January 1, 2026, with a mission to restore public confidence in news media through authentic storytelling. Announced in Kochi, Kerala, the unique venture blends journalism with technology, spearheaded by a quartet of journalists, entrepreneurs, and tech strategists.

The initiative's launch strategy includes innovative content delivery models like multiple YouTube channels, multilingual news platforms, and an OTT space dedicated to journalism and creative non-fiction, with plans for a distinct satellite news channel. The company's headquarters on Vallarpadam Island, Kochi, aims to foster a new generation of truth-seeking audiences.

Promising a credible alternative to sensational news, JoinTheStory's founders emphasize trust, depth, and design as core tenets, aiming to redefine viewer engagement by prioritizing clear and comprehensive reporting. With Alen John and Kiran James at the helm, the platform is positioned as a movement where technology enhances integrity in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

 Global
3
Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

 India
4
Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025