India's Unyielding Stance in Global Trade Negotiations

India's steadfast approach in trade negotiations remains firm, as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asserts the nation's unwillingness to compromise on pivotal interests of farmers, dairy, and workers. Addressing Udyog Samagam 2025, Goyal highlighted India's pursuit of a balanced trade deal, especially with the United States, while safeguarding sensitive sectors.

Efforts to expand market access for its fisheries, significantly impacted by US tariffs, drive India to explore alternatives such as Russia. The proposed US-India bilateral trade agreement has seen five rounds of talks, with officials hinting it might be finalized imminently, contingent on US responses.

In parallel, discussions with New Zealand on a Free Trade Agreement are nearing completion, and progress continues with the EU, marked by an impending visit from EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in December, underscoring India's strategic global trade engagement.