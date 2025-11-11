India's Unyielding Stance in Global Trade Negotiations
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes India's refusal to compromise on farmer, dairy, and worker interests in trade negotiations. Focus is on finding new markets for sectors like fisheries facing US tariffs. Major bilateral trade agreements with the US, New Zealand, and the EU are highlighted, with ongoing discussions and potential outcomes.
- Country:
- India
India's steadfast approach in trade negotiations remains firm, as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asserts the nation's unwillingness to compromise on pivotal interests of farmers, dairy, and workers. Addressing Udyog Samagam 2025, Goyal highlighted India's pursuit of a balanced trade deal, especially with the United States, while safeguarding sensitive sectors.
Efforts to expand market access for its fisheries, significantly impacted by US tariffs, drive India to explore alternatives such as Russia. The proposed US-India bilateral trade agreement has seen five rounds of talks, with officials hinting it might be finalized imminently, contingent on US responses.
In parallel, discussions with New Zealand on a Free Trade Agreement are nearing completion, and progress continues with the EU, marked by an impending visit from EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in December, underscoring India's strategic global trade engagement.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- trade deals
- farmers
- dairy
- workers
- US tariffs
- fisheries
- bilateral agreements
- New Zealand
- EU
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Workers Protest Ongoing Salary Delays Amid Wage Discontent
India Stands Firm on Protecting Farmers and Workers in Global Trade Deals
BJP chief Bindal urges workers to ensure historic win in 2027 Himachal polls
Bee Attack in Tamil Nadu: Nursery Workers Hospitalised
Construction Mishap: House Collapses, Trapping Workers in Jaipur