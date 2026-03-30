PM Modi asks Assam BJP booth workers to caution people against AI-generated videos in circulation in poll-bound state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi asks Assam BJP booth workers to caution people against AI-generated videos in circulation in poll-bound state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Assam
- BJP
- AI
- video
- misinformation
- elections
- voters
- booth workers
- democracy
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