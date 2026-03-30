BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this: PM Modi in interaction with party booth workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-NDA has massive support in Assam, but I want to know your views on this: PM Modi in interaction with party booth workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Assam
- BJP
- NDA
- Modi
- support
- politics
- elections
- booth workers
- grassroots
- interaction
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