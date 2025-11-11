Left Menu

India's Visa-On-Arrival: Revolutionizing Health Tourism

India is poised to revolutionize its health tourism sector by offering visa-on-arrival for medical travelers, as emphasized by Minister Piyush Goyal at the CII Annual Health Summit. This move is part of India's efforts to integrate modern healthcare with traditional Ayurvedic practices, fostering global medical leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:38 IST
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to boost India's health tourism sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced plans to introduce visa-on-arrival for medical travelers. Speaking at the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted the potential of this initiative to position India as a global medical care leader.

Goyal urged stakeholders to collaborate under strong leadership to ensure high-quality healthcare for citizens. The government's commitment includes doubling medical colleges over a decade and expanding medical seats in the next five years, aiming to bolster the healthcare workforce significantly.

Additionally, Goyal emphasized integrating Ayurveda with modern medicine for the 'Heal in India' initiative. The move, endorsed by Ayush Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, aims to cater to international demand for holistic services. Naresh Trehan and Suneeta Reddy suggested tackling challenges to position India as a top medical travel destination and create employment in related sectors.

