Ayurveda Revolution: Haryana’s Commitment to Holistic Health
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Ayurveda's importance in managing lifestyle diseases. At the golden jubilee of Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College, he discussed the state's initiatives to enhance AYUSH infrastructure, research, and services. Emphasis was placed on the cultural significance of yoga and innovation in Ayurveda.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, emphasized the significance of Ayurveda in combating lifestyle-related diseases like stress, diabetes, and hypertension.
Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College, Saini stressed that Ayurveda fosters a holistic balance of physical, mental, and spiritual health.
The state government is actively bolstering the AYUSH sector through infrastructure upgrades, service expansion, and new institutions, underscoring the essential role of yoga and Ayurveda in healthcare.