Ayurveda Revolution: Haryana’s Commitment to Holistic Health

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, emphasized the significance of Ayurveda in combating lifestyle-related diseases like stress, diabetes, and hypertension.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College, Saini stressed that Ayurveda fosters a holistic balance of physical, mental, and spiritual health.

The state government is actively bolstering the AYUSH sector through infrastructure upgrades, service expansion, and new institutions, underscoring the essential role of yoga and Ayurveda in healthcare.