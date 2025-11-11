Indian Pharma's Strategic Leap into Chinese Market

Indian pharmaceutical firms have made significant strides in the Chinese market, securing contracts to supply generic drugs in a bid organized by the Chinese health ministry. Companies like Hetero Labs Limited and Cipla Ltd emerged as winners in the bidding process, spearheading the supply of Dapagliflozin, a crucial diabetes medication.

Indian firms clinched a noteworthy share of the market by securing contracts for seven different drugs. This development is indicative of a shift in the heavily monopolized Chinese pharmaceutical industry, where multinational firms have traditionally dominated.

The volume-based procurement (VBP) process, which prioritizes low pricing, offers Indian companies a chance to penetrate the large Chinese market, despite challenges such as competing with local firms that benefit from cost advantages. The move is part of a broader Indian strategy to tap into the vast Chinese market, addressing ongoing trade imbalances.

(With inputs from agencies.)