Indian Pharma's Strategic Leap into Chinese Market

Indian pharmaceutical companies are gaining ground in the Chinese market, winning bids to supply bulk generic drugs, including Dapagliflozin for diabetes treatment. Hetero Labs Limited, Cipla Ltd, Annora Pharma Private Limited, and Natco Pharma are among the firms securing contracts, reflecting a shift in market dynamics due to the volume-based procurement (VBP) bidding process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:45 IST
Indian pharmaceutical firms have made significant strides in the Chinese market, securing contracts to supply generic drugs in a bid organized by the Chinese health ministry. Companies like Hetero Labs Limited and Cipla Ltd emerged as winners in the bidding process, spearheading the supply of Dapagliflozin, a crucial diabetes medication.

Indian firms clinched a noteworthy share of the market by securing contracts for seven different drugs. This development is indicative of a shift in the heavily monopolized Chinese pharmaceutical industry, where multinational firms have traditionally dominated.

The volume-based procurement (VBP) process, which prioritizes low pricing, offers Indian companies a chance to penetrate the large Chinese market, despite challenges such as competing with local firms that benefit from cost advantages. The move is part of a broader Indian strategy to tap into the vast Chinese market, addressing ongoing trade imbalances.

