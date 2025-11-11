Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal
Jinkushal Industries Ltd has secured a significant Rs 42 crore contract through its subsidiary Hexco Global FZCO. The contract involves the supply of 100 HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders to a repeat customer in North America over three years, with a focus on market-aligned pricing.
- Country:
- India
Jinkushal Industries Ltd, a prominent exporter of construction and mining machinery, proudly announced securing a substantial Rs 42 crore contract for exporting its equipment to North America.
According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, its subsidiary, Hexco Global FZCO, has made significant inroads by obtaining a repeat order from a long-standing B2B client. This lucrative deal involves supplying 100 units of their proprietary HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders.
The complete order, valued at approximately USD 5 million (around Rs 42 crore), will be progressively fulfilled over a span of three years, incorporating quarterly price adjustments in alignment with market trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)