Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Ltd has secured a significant Rs 42 crore contract through its subsidiary Hexco Global FZCO. The contract involves the supply of 100 HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders to a repeat customer in North America over three years, with a focus on market-aligned pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:11 IST
Jinkushal Industries Ltd, a prominent exporter of construction and mining machinery, proudly announced securing a substantial Rs 42 crore contract for exporting its equipment to North America.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, its subsidiary, Hexco Global FZCO, has made significant inroads by obtaining a repeat order from a long-standing B2B client. This lucrative deal involves supplying 100 units of their proprietary HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders.

The complete order, valued at approximately USD 5 million (around Rs 42 crore), will be progressively fulfilled over a span of three years, incorporating quarterly price adjustments in alignment with market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

