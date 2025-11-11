Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Ltd, a prominent exporter of construction and mining machinery, proudly announced securing a substantial Rs 42 crore contract for exporting its equipment to North America.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, its subsidiary, Hexco Global FZCO, has made significant inroads by obtaining a repeat order from a long-standing B2B client. This lucrative deal involves supplying 100 units of their proprietary HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders.

The complete order, valued at approximately USD 5 million (around Rs 42 crore), will be progressively fulfilled over a span of three years, incorporating quarterly price adjustments in alignment with market trends.

