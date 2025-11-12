Amazon Nations Launch Transport Alliance to Boost Connectivity and Climate Resilience

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, countries of the Amazon region jointly launched the Alliance for Sustainable, Resilient, and Integrated Transport in the Amazon — a landmark regional initiative supported by the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) and the World Bank Group. The Alliance seeks to transform transportation infrastructure across the Amazon basin by promoting sustainable connectivity, inclusive mobility, and climate-resilient development.

A United Effort for a Connected and Sustainable Amazon

The Alliance was formally launched at the IDB Group Pavilion during COP30, where transport ministers from Amazonian countries, together with senior representatives from the IDB and World Bank, signed a declaration of intent to drive a new era of regional transport cooperation.

The joint declaration outlines a shared commitment to develop modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible transport networks that meet the needs of local communities while protecting one of the planet’s most biodiverse ecosystems.

“This Alliance represents a historic step toward a sustainable and inclusive Amazon, connecting communities while safeguarding nature,” said a senior IDB Group representative. “It demonstrates that development and conservation can, and must, go hand in hand.”

A Roadmap for the Future: The Regional Action Plan 2026–2030

Central to the initiative is the creation of a Regional Action Plan 2026–2030, which will act as a strategic roadmap for improving transportation systems, regional integration, and infrastructure efficiency.

The plan will outline priority investments and policy reforms designed to strengthen multimodal connectivity — integrating road, river, and air transport systems — and ensure access to basic services for isolated communities across the Amazon basin.

Tackling Inequality and Infrastructure Gaps

Participants at the launch emphasized that limited infrastructure, geographic isolation, and vulnerability to climate disasters continue to hinder development in the Amazon region. Many communities remain cut off from markets, schools, and healthcare, underscoring the need for sustainable transport as a foundation for inclusive growth.

The Alliance will mobilize technical expertise and financing to address these challenges, helping governments modernize infrastructure while reducing environmental impacts and building resilience to floods, droughts, and other climate-related hazards.

“Connectivity is a key enabler of sustainable development,” a World Bank Group representative noted. “This partnership is about bringing opportunities to the most remote areas while protecting ecosystems that are vital to global climate stability.”

Four Strategic Pillars of the Alliance

The Alliance for Sustainable, Resilient, and Integrated Transport in the Amazon will focus its work around four strategic pillars:

Improving connectivity and access to basic services in isolated and rural communities. Promoting efficient, multimodal logistics to support the growth of the regional bioeconomy and strengthen trade. Developing resilient infrastructure through nature-based solutions, integrating green design and local materials. Strengthening river transport as a central axis for regional integration, trade, and mobility across the Amazon basin.

These pillars aim to balance economic integration with environmental preservation, ensuring that development initiatives are both climate-resilient and community-centered.

Synergies with Regional Development Programs

The new Alliance aligns with existing regional frameworks that promote sustainable development in the Amazon:

The IDB Group’s Amazonia Forever program, particularly its sustainable infrastructure pillar, which focuses on decarbonizing logistics and improving transport systems.

The South Connection program, emphasizing cross-border connectivity and efficient supply chains.

The World Bank Group’s Amazonia Viva initiative, under its “Livable Amazonia” pillar, which promotes inclusive urbanization and resilient infrastructure.

Together, these programs and the new Alliance create a comprehensive ecosystem of initiatives designed to preserve biodiversity, enhance regional integration, and support local livelihoods.

A Path Toward Inclusive and Climate-Resilient Mobility

The Amazon region spans over seven million square kilometers, covering parts of eight countries and one overseas territory. Despite its vast natural wealth, it faces deep socioeconomic disparities and limited physical connectivity.

By investing in clean transport technologies, river navigation, and sustainable logistics, the Alliance will help communities access education, healthcare, and markets, while enabling regional trade in low-carbon goods and services.

This collaborative approach seeks to transform the Amazon into a model for green, inclusive, and integrated mobility, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of the environment.

“The Alliance sends a powerful message: the Amazon’s future depends on our ability to connect people and protect nature simultaneously,” said one of the participating ministers at COP30.

Looking Ahead

As the Alliance moves toward implementation, the Regional Action Plan 2026–2030 will define investment priorities, funding mechanisms, and measurable goals to guide future collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and the private sector.

The initiative embodies a shared vision for a connected, prosperous, and sustainable Amazon, where infrastructure not only drives growth but also protects biodiversity and strengthens community resilience in the face of climate change.