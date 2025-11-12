Left Menu

Global Innovation Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

The India International Trade Fair, featuring exhibitors from 12 countries, will highlight India's industrial prowess and product excellence. Running from November 14-27, the fair includes Partner States like Bihar, and focus state Jharkhand. Tickets available online and selected metro stations, with free entry for seniors and Divyangjan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:26 IST
The much-anticipated India International Trade Fair 2025 is set to commence on November 14 at Bharat Mandapam, with exhibitors from 12 nations, including the UAE, China, and Egypt. This 14-day event is a prime showcase of India's industry strength and product quality, as stated by officials.

Under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat,' the fair will spotlight diverse products ranging from home electronics to handicrafts. Participating Partner States include Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, while Jharkhand takes center stage as the Focus State, informed the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The fair, open from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm, marks business days from November 14 to 18, and opens to the public from November 19 to 27. Entry tickets are obtainable at select metro stations and through the DMRC Sarthi app. Free entry is granted to seniors and Divyangjan upon showing valid proof, authorities noted.

