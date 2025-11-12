CapitalNumbers Reports Steady Growth Amid Global Expansion

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited has announced its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, reporting significant growth and global expansion. With a debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity, the company has maintained robust margins, showcasing a solid performance that aligns with its global ambitions.

The company has expanded its development center in Gurgaon, now accommodating over 80 seats, enhancing its delivery capabilities. Additionally, CapitalNumbers has acquired marquee clients in the United States and Europe, particularly in the Salesforce, data engineering, and analytics sectors. This expansion is further complemented by generating over 500 qualified leads at international conferences, translating to potential deals worth approximately $600,000.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Mukul Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the steady growth, attributing it to strategic investments in digital engineering, AI, and cloud solutions. As the company ventures into new geographies, Gupta emphasized the focus on innovation-led offerings and forging deeper client partnerships to ensure long-term value creation.