P N Gadgil Jewellers Outshines with Over Twofold Profit Surge

Jewellery retailer P N Gadgil Jewellers reported an impressive rise in net profit after tax, climbing to Rs 79.31 crore, more than doubling the figure from the previous year.

The notable increase was supported by an 8.80% growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 2,177.62 crore. Signature events like the Mangalsutra Mahotsav contributed to this success.

Expansion efforts included a new flagship store in Mumbai and entry into Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh markets. The company is optimistic for continued growth with upcoming festivals and the wedding season.

