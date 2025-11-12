Left Menu

P N Gadgil Jewellers Outshines with Over Twofold Profit Surge

Jewellery retailer P N Gadgil Jewellers reported a significant rise in net profit after tax to Rs 79.31 crore. This growth was driven by strong retail performance and successful signature events. The company also expanded into new markets and is optimistic about future growth with the festive season approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:31 IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers Outshines with Over Twofold Profit Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery retailer P N Gadgil Jewellers reported an impressive rise in net profit after tax, climbing to Rs 79.31 crore, more than doubling the figure from the previous year.

The notable increase was supported by an 8.80% growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 2,177.62 crore. Signature events like the Mangalsutra Mahotsav contributed to this success.

Expansion efforts included a new flagship store in Mumbai and entry into Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh markets. The company is optimistic for continued growth with upcoming festivals and the wedding season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

 India
2
German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

 Germany
3
Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mobility

Reviving Connections: Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Set to Transform Punjab's Mo...

 India
4
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025