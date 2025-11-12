Left Menu

Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

Andhra Pradesh aims for $1 trillion investments in five years as a major industrial hub. The state has drawn $120 billion over 16 months and plans to create 2 million jobs. Upcoming CII Summit will highlight significant domestic and international investments, including key projects in energy and IT sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:06 IST
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious goal to attract $1 trillion in investments over the next five years, aiming to establish itself as a key industrial hub. This announcement was made by state minister Nara Lokesh during a press conference ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. Over the past 16 months, Andhra Pradesh has already secured $120 billion in investments.

Lokesh underscored the importance of creating employment, stating that these investments are intended to produce tangible, on-the-ground results. The state government plans to generate 2 million jobs over the next five years. The CII Partnership Summit, set for November 14-15, will formalize 410 investment agreements valued at $120 billion, anticipated to generate 7.5 lakh new jobs. Additional projects with a total value of Rs 2.7 lakh crore will also commence during the summit.

Major international and domestic investors have shown a growing commitment to Andhra Pradesh. Noteworthy projects include ArcelorMittal's new plant, Google's Data City in Visakhapatnam, and substantial green energy initiatives by BPCL and NTPC. The state's 'Speed of Doing Business' model has played a pivotal role in accelerating investment efforts, with companies like TCS and Cognizant expanding their operations there.

TRENDING

1
Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusionment

Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusio...

 Global
2
Delhi Court Overturns Magistrate’s Decision on Former Minister's Trust Breach Case

Delhi Court Overturns Magistrate’s Decision on Former Minister's Trust Breac...

 India
3
India and Botswana: A Growing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

India and Botswana: A Growing Partnership for a Sustainable Future

 Botswana
4
Tragic Military Loss as Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia

Tragic Military Loss as Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025