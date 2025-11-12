Bomb Scare Aboard Air India Express Proves False Alarm

Authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi confirmed that a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight from Mumbai was a false alarm. On receiving the alert, airport security and CISF teams undertook stringent checks.

Air Traffic Control in Kolkata warned Varanasi ATC about the threat at 3:58 pm, prompting an immediate high-alert status. The flight, carrying 182 passengers, landed safely at 4:19 pm with security agencies in attendance.

A spokesperson for Air India Express stated that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was alerted immediately, and appropriate protocols were followed. No suspicious items were found, and the aircraft was cleared for operations after inspections.

