Bomb Scare Aboard Air India Express Proves False Alarm

A bomb threat on an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was deemed a hoax after thorough security checks. The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi was on high alert until the aircraft landed safely with 182 passengers. No suspicious activities were found during the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi confirmed that a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight from Mumbai was a false alarm. On receiving the alert, airport security and CISF teams undertook stringent checks.

Air Traffic Control in Kolkata warned Varanasi ATC about the threat at 3:58 pm, prompting an immediate high-alert status. The flight, carrying 182 passengers, landed safely at 4:19 pm with security agencies in attendance.

A spokesperson for Air India Express stated that a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was alerted immediately, and appropriate protocols were followed. No suspicious items were found, and the aircraft was cleared for operations after inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

