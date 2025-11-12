Karnataka Eyes Stronger Industrial Ties with Singapore and Utah

The Karnataka government aims to deepen industrial and trade ties with Southeast Asia by sending a delegation to Singapore in the first half of 2026. Karnataka's Industries Minister M B Patil highlights the state's potential for partnerships, given Singapore's role as a major foreign direct investment source in India.

Karnataka and Singapore officials emphasize shared interests in technology, pharmaceuticals, and the aviation sector. Discussions also involved proposals for an industrial park and making Bengaluru a hub for Singaporean businesses. Similarly, interactions with Utah officials spotlighted opportunities in fintech, education, and aerospace.

Minister Patil's discussions with various international partners underscore Karnataka's robust industrial policy and investment incentives. Stakeholders from Singapore and Utah are showing interest in the state's economic landscape, exploring collaborative ventures and potential campus setups by Utah's educational institutions.