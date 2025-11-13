Rampaging Truck Causes Chaos in South Korean Market

A catastrophic accident unfolded in Bucheon, South Korea, when a light truck charged into a bustling market, injuring 20 individuals. The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, leaving two people fighting for their lives due to cardiac arrest.

According to emergency officials, the vehicle reversed 28 metres before hurtling forward into the outdoor market, creating a trail of chaos. The truck came to a screeching halt after advancing approximately 150 metres.

The driver, who was confirmed to be sober, attributed the mishap to an unexpected surge in acceleration. Authorities have taken custody of the vehicle for further examination as they aim to uncover the precise cause of this alarming crash.

