CITI Welcomes New Export Promotion Mission to Boost Textile Sector

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has expressed strong support for the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the Export Promotion Mission. According to a statement from CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran, this significant measure is expected to bolster India's textile and apparel industry, positioning it more favorably in global markets.

With ongoing positive sentiments surrounding the prospective India-US trade deal, Chandran emphasized how this announcement amplifies the good news for Indian textile exporters. The Export Promotion Mission stands to tackle structural obstacles, notably those hindering MSMEs' access to affordable finance, critical for the sector's growth.

India aims to elevate its textile export targets to USD 100 billion by 2030. However, the industry faces challenges such as the recent 50 per cent US tariff, impacting exports considerably. In September 2025, a decline in both textile and apparel exports was observed, as noted by CITI.

(With inputs from agencies.)