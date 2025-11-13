Left Menu

CITI Welcomes New Export Promotion Mission to Boost Textile Sector

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) praises the Union Cabinet's approval of the Export Promotion Mission, foreseeing enhanced global competitiveness for India’s textile sector. The initiative aims to overcome financial hurdles for MSMEs, aligning with the India-US trade optimism, and targets a sharp rise in exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:45 IST
CITI Welcomes New Export Promotion Mission to Boost Textile Sector
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has expressed strong support for the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the Export Promotion Mission. According to a statement from CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran, this significant measure is expected to bolster India's textile and apparel industry, positioning it more favorably in global markets.

With ongoing positive sentiments surrounding the prospective India-US trade deal, Chandran emphasized how this announcement amplifies the good news for Indian textile exporters. The Export Promotion Mission stands to tackle structural obstacles, notably those hindering MSMEs' access to affordable finance, critical for the sector's growth.

India aims to elevate its textile export targets to USD 100 billion by 2030. However, the industry faces challenges such as the recent 50 per cent US tariff, impacting exports considerably. In September 2025, a decline in both textile and apparel exports was observed, as noted by CITI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himachal

Controversy Erupts Over Chief Minister's Photos on Police Vehicles in Himach...

 India
2
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections

Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections

 India
3
South Korean officials say 2 people are dead and 18 are injured after a truck crashes into a Seoul market, reports AP.

South Korean officials say 2 people are dead and 18 are injured after a truc...

 Global
4
Singapore Embraces Tokenisation: A New Era in Financial Innovation

Singapore Embraces Tokenisation: A New Era in Financial Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025