Fortis Hospital Launches 'Ojasya' For Holistic Women's Health

Fortis Hospital, Mulund, unveiled 'Ojasya', a wellness initiative focused on preventive health, early cancer detection, and emotional well-being. Actor Tejashree Pradhan emphasized the program's vital role in women's health. The event highlighted discussions on cancer, menopause, and stress management, aiming to foster informed healthcare choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:14 IST
L-R: Dr R Tataria, Dr D Adulkar, Dr S Gore, Dr Vishal Beri, join actor Tejashree Pradhan, Dr A Akhade, Ms R Mavani & Dr S Kumta for the launch of Ojasya at Fortis Hospital Mulund. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move to advance women's health, Fortis Hospital in Mulund has inaugurated 'Ojasya', a comprehensive wellness initiative that emphasizes preventive health and early detection of cancer. Esteemed actor Tejashree Pradhan lent her presence to the launch, spotlighting the crucial importance of focusing on women's health throughout their lives.

The event served as a pivotal gathering, drawing clinicians, patients, and community members to engage in meaningful dialogues about essential topics like cancer screening, survivorship, and supportive care networks. Attendees also toured the hospital's newly launched cancer facility, a stride forward in enhancing care capabilities for patients.

Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director at Fortis Hospital, emphasized the initiative's mission to exceed traditional treatment paradigms by fostering a mindset of prevention and community involvement. This sentiment was echoed by Dr. Amol Akhade, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology, who stressed the critical nature of timely screening and early diagnosis in improving health outcomes, particularly concerning cancer and chronic diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

