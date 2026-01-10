Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gallbladder Cancer Detection: Blood-Based Biomarkers Unveiled

Researchers at Tezpur University, Assam, have discovered chemical signatures in blood that distinguish gallbladder cancer cases with and without gallstones. This finding could lead to early detection of this aggressive cancer, particularly common in North East India. The study highlights the potential for simple blood tests as diagnostic tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 10-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 10:54 IST
Breakthrough in Gallbladder Cancer Detection: Blood-Based Biomarkers Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from Tezpur University in Assam have made a significant breakthrough in gallbladder cancer detection. Their study reveals distinct chemical signatures in blood that can differentiate cancer cases occurring with and without gallstones. These findings could pave the way for early diagnosis of this aggressive cancer, which is notably prevalent in North East India, where it ranks as the third most common cancer.

The pioneering research identified potential blood-based 'metabolic signatures' as biomarkers for gallbladder cancer. Led by Assistant Professor Pankaj Barah and research scholar Cinmoyee Baruah, the study was published in the Journal of Proteome Research. The researchers pinpointed changes in blood metabolites, such as creatinine, that could help develop simple blood tests for earlier detection.

This interdisciplinary effort involved collaborators from Assam Medical College, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, Swagat Super-Speciality Hospital, the University of Illinois, and CSIR–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research. The study's findings, while needing further validation, offer a promising scientific foundation for non-invasive screening tools, essential in high-risk regions like North East India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026