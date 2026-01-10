Breakthrough in Gallbladder Cancer Detection: Blood-Based Biomarkers Unveiled

Researchers from Tezpur University in Assam have made a significant breakthrough in gallbladder cancer detection. Their study reveals distinct chemical signatures in blood that can differentiate cancer cases occurring with and without gallstones. These findings could pave the way for early diagnosis of this aggressive cancer, which is notably prevalent in North East India, where it ranks as the third most common cancer.

The pioneering research identified potential blood-based 'metabolic signatures' as biomarkers for gallbladder cancer. Led by Assistant Professor Pankaj Barah and research scholar Cinmoyee Baruah, the study was published in the Journal of Proteome Research. The researchers pinpointed changes in blood metabolites, such as creatinine, that could help develop simple blood tests for earlier detection.

This interdisciplinary effort involved collaborators from Assam Medical College, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, Swagat Super-Speciality Hospital, the University of Illinois, and CSIR–Indian Institute of Toxicology Research. The study's findings, while needing further validation, offer a promising scientific foundation for non-invasive screening tools, essential in high-risk regions like North East India.

