Markets Hold Steady After Historic Government Shutdown

Global financial markets took a breather on Thursday as the longest government shutdown on record in the United States came to a close. Investors are now turning their attention to the resumption of economic data releases to assess future interest rate directions.

U.S. stock futures fluctuated modestly during the Asia trading session, holding steady around a 0.2% increase. Meanwhile, European and FTSE futures hinted at the potential for setting new record highs, driven by positive momentum in cash indexes.

Japan's Nikkei index experienced a 0.3% uptick, with the broader Topix reaching historic levels as portfolios shifted from high-performing tech firms to other economic sectors. Gold remained stable above $4,200, while the bond market showed caution, maintaining the U.S. 10-year yield at 4.09%.