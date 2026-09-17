Fed's Rate Hike Boosts Confidence: Tech Stocks Rally Amid Oil Price Drop

US stock index futures saw a rise on Thursday as decreasing oil prices and the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh boosted investor confidence. Technology stocks like Nvidia and Amazon registered gains, though concerns about further rate hikes and inflation remain prevalent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:19 IST
Fed's Rate Hike Boosts Confidence: Tech Stocks Rally Amid Oil Price Drop

US stock index futures surged Thursday after a dip in oil prices and a reassuring interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Under Chair Kevin Warsh’s leadership, the central bank reinforced its commitment to tackling inflation, calming investor anxieties and leading technology shares like Nvidia and Amazon to rise over 1% in premarket trading.

This increase is vital for investors because September is traditionally a challenging month for equities; the S&P 500 has already lost 1.7% this month. Chris Zaccarelli from Northlight Asset Management noted that while Middle Eastern disruptions might temporarily affect energy prices, inflation remains an ongoing concern.

The Federal Reserve signaled potential future rate hikes, creating uncertainty about how high rates will climb and contributing to volatile stock and bond markets. Despite a nearly 58% chance of another rate hike in October, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury slipped, easing pressures on equities. Meanwhile, oil and neocloud stocks responded to market movements, with significant gains and losses across the sector.

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