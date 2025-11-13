NAMO eWaste Leads India's Sustainable Recycling Revolution

New Delhi [India], November 13: NAMO eWaste Management Limited, a key player in India's recycling industry, is at the forefront of addressing the electronic and battery waste crisis. Under new compliance regulations, the company has reported significant financial growth, proving its sustainable and scalable business model.

In the first half of FY26, NAMO showcased a remarkable 94% year-on-year increase in Profit Before Tax, 66% growth in EBITDA, and a 31% rise in revenue, bolstered by enhanced operational efficiency and strategic cost management. A notable achievement was the company's positive operational cash flow, demonstrating its robust business transformation. The commissioning of a Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling facility, set for completion in July 2025 in Nashik, marks NAMO as one of few in India capable of processing both electronic and battery waste.

Managing Director Akshay Jain affirmed the company's momentum, citing full utilization of IPO proceeds from 2024 for expansion and technological advancements. With an operational Nashik facility and growing OEM partnerships, NAMO is aligning for significant capacity augmentation. As India's annual e-waste generation is expected to reach 5 million tons by 2030, NAMO's strategic expansion ensures it remains a leader in the national recycling ecosystem.