Chhattisgarh Leaps onto Global Map with Historic Copper Export

Chhattisgarh has marked a milestone by exporting 12,000 metric tons of copper concentrate to China, demonstrating its industrial strength. As the state's industrial hub, the Nava Raipur Multi-Modal Logistics Park is facilitating this global trade. This boosts Chhattisgarh's position in logistics, minerals, and economic growth.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has achieved a remarkable feat by exporting 12,000 metric tons of copper concentrate to China, making it the largest-ever consignment of this mineral from India.

This significant logistical endeavor began at the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Nava Raipur, marking a major step in commerce and emphasizing Chhattisgarh's emerging role in India's industrial landscape, a senior official stated.

The state is not just a player in copper exports but also leads in tin production, contributing significantly to technology and defense sectors globally. This is complemented by its mining sector's growth, which has shown a 34-fold increase in revenue since 2000, underscoring economic and sustainable development.

