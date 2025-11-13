Left Menu

Markets Steady Amid Political and Trade Deal Speculations

Indian stock indices showed little movement on Thursday following a volatile session as Sensex and Nifty registered marginal gains. Investors remained alert ahead of the US-India trade and the Bihar election results. Analysts advise cautious trading while awaiting market triggers to overcome the current stagnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:12 IST
Markets Steady Amid Political and Trade Deal Speculations
BSE building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian stock indices demonstrated near-stagnation despite experiencing a tumultuous session marked by intraday variations of around 600 points. Traders exhibited caution amid anticipated announcements concerning a potential US-India trade deal and the Bihar election results, with vote counting slated for Friday.

The Sensex concluded the day at 84,478.67, inching up by 12.16 points or 0.014%, while the Nifty ended at 25,884.90, rising by 9.10 points or 0.035%, closing higher for the fourth straight session. Despite positive cues, profit-taking negated early gains, highlighting the continued cautious sentiment.

Analyst Amruta Shinde from Choice Equity Broking emphasized a strategy of cautious buying, recommending traders to secure profits during rallies and employ tight trailing stop-losses. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments pointed to the absence of fresh market triggers necessary for reaching new highs, noting political outcomes and trade deals as potential drivers.

Declining inflation in India hints at a potential rate cut by the MPC, although weakened monetary policy transmission poses challenges. In 2025, Sensex and Nifty recorded an approximate 8% return, continuing growth trends from previous years, albeit with stumbling blocks like FII selling and elevated valuations affecting the bullish trend.

Sudeep Shah from SBI Securities noted the Nifty's bullish stance throughout the session, albeit disrupted by profit bookings near the psychological 26000 mark. A subsequent decline saw the index concluding below 25900 with a minimal 0.01% increase, underlining the market's tentative footing amidst external uncertainties. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Mahindra's Bold Move: Entering the Insurance Arena with Manulife

 India
2
EU to Expedite Tariffs on Cheap Chinese Imports

EU to Expedite Tariffs on Cheap Chinese Imports

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Fake Marksheets Scandal: Eight Teachers Under Investigation

Madhya Pradesh Fake Marksheets Scandal: Eight Teachers Under Investigation

 India
4
Breakthrough in Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Ray of Hope for Swiss Industries

Breakthrough in Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Ray of Hope for Swiss Industries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025