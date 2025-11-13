Markets Steady Amid Political and Trade Deal Speculations

On Thursday, Indian stock indices demonstrated near-stagnation despite experiencing a tumultuous session marked by intraday variations of around 600 points. Traders exhibited caution amid anticipated announcements concerning a potential US-India trade deal and the Bihar election results, with vote counting slated for Friday.

The Sensex concluded the day at 84,478.67, inching up by 12.16 points or 0.014%, while the Nifty ended at 25,884.90, rising by 9.10 points or 0.035%, closing higher for the fourth straight session. Despite positive cues, profit-taking negated early gains, highlighting the continued cautious sentiment.

Analyst Amruta Shinde from Choice Equity Broking emphasized a strategy of cautious buying, recommending traders to secure profits during rallies and employ tight trailing stop-losses. VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments pointed to the absence of fresh market triggers necessary for reaching new highs, noting political outcomes and trade deals as potential drivers.

Declining inflation in India hints at a potential rate cut by the MPC, although weakened monetary policy transmission poses challenges. In 2025, Sensex and Nifty recorded an approximate 8% return, continuing growth trends from previous years, albeit with stumbling blocks like FII selling and elevated valuations affecting the bullish trend.

Sudeep Shah from SBI Securities noted the Nifty's bullish stance throughout the session, albeit disrupted by profit bookings near the psychological 26000 mark. A subsequent decline saw the index concluding below 25900 with a minimal 0.01% increase, underlining the market's tentative footing amidst external uncertainties. (ANI)

