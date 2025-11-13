HEC Infra Projects Ltd Sees Robust Growth in Q2 FY26 Financial Performance
HEC Infra Projects Limited reported significant growth in its Q2 FY26 financial results, with a 96.84% increase in total income and an 82.10% rise in net profit. The company credited this success to improved project execution and new project acquisitions totaling ₹62.53 Cr.
AHMEDABAD: HEC Infra Projects Limited, a prominent player in the infrastructure industry specializing in high-voltage transmission, has announced a remarkable uptick in its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company reported a striking 96.84% increase in total income, reaching ₹40.82 crore.
Significant improvements were seen across various financial metrics, including a 105.69% surge in EBITDA to ₹3.86 crore, with the margin expanding to 9.45%. Net profit also soared by 82.10%, underscoring the firm's operational efficiency and cost management. Consequently, earnings per share saw a 70.25% uplift, amounting to ₹2.06.
Managing Director Gaurang Shah attributed these gains to enhanced project execution and continuous inflows of new orders, revealing the acquisition of five projects worth ₹62.53 crore. With a robust project pipeline and strong client ties, HEC Infra is poised for sustained momentum and value delivery.
