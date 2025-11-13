Left Menu

Hyundai and Kia Achieve Milestone with Over One Million Hybrid Sales

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. are set to surpass one million global hybrid car sales for the first time. In 2025's first three quarters, they sold 831,933 units, up 27.2% from the previous year. The demand is driven by mid-size SUVs and shifts in consumer preferences toward hybrids over traditional models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:40 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@HMGnewsroom/@Kia_Worldwide). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. have reached a significant milestone with their combined global hybrid car sales projected to exceed one million units for the first time this year, according to a Pulse report from Maeil Business News Korea. The companies sold 831,933 hybrid vehicles in the first three quarters of 2025, up by 27.2% from the same period last year, reflecting a notable consumer shift towards hybrid technology.

Mid-size SUVs such as the Tucson Hybrid, Sportage Hybrid, and Santa Fe Hybrid are major contributors to this growth, particularly in the U.S. and European markets, where hybrids are outpacing traditional internal combustion vehicles. Despite hybrids being more expensive than gasoline models, they offer better profit margins and appeal due to lower EV subsidies and potential tariffs.

In South Korea, the new Palisade Hybrid has outperformed its gasoline variant, indicating a shift towards fuel-efficient models. In the U.S., demand for hybrids has surged since the reduction in EV subsidies. In response, Hyundai expanded production of the Santa Fe Hybrid at its Alabama plant and postponed Genesis GV70 EV production to focus on hybrids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

