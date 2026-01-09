Global Markets Brace for Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Impact

Asian stock markets experienced declines while the dollar gained ground ahead of a pivotal U.S. jobs report and a potential Supreme Court decision on President Trump's global tariffs.

Investors remain cautious due to geopolitical tensions, impacting oil and defense shares, and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court's impending ruling on tariffs. This decision could significantly influence market sentiment, as striking down tariffs may affect government revenues and foster market volatility.

Market analysts, such as Kyle Rodda of Capital.com, emphasize the unpredictable nature of the Supreme Court's decision, which could either bolster market confidence or maintain current cautious approaches among investors.

