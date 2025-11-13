California Revokes 17,000 Immigrant Trucking Licenses Amid Controversy

In a significant move responding to federal pressure, California has decided to revoke 17,000 commercial driver's licenses previously issued to immigrants. The decision came after state officials discovered that the expiration dates of these licenses extended beyond the period the drivers were legally permitted to stay in the U.S.

The revocation follows sharp critiques from the Trump administration regarding states like California granting licenses to undocumented individuals. This issue gained prominence after a tragic crash in Florida, involving a truck driver without legal authorization to be in the U.S., sparked nationwide concern.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized California for issuing these licenses and commended the state's decision as a concession of earlier mistakes. New measures will now ensure stricter enforcement of immigration status verification and adherence to legal stay periods for commercial license applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)