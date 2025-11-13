Cupid Limited Soars to New Heights in Record-Breaking Q2 FY26

In a significant financial milestone, Cupid Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, reported its most successful quarter on record in Q2 FY26, concluding on September 30, 2025. The company registered exceptional year-on-year growth across revenue and profit metrics.

The momentum is set to continue into Q3 and Q4, traditionally stronger quarters, thanks to solid order projections and enhanced execution capabilities. Cupid Limited remains optimistic about achieving its revenue target of ₹335 crore for FY26, with a positive outlook suggesting profits exceeding ₹100 crore for the fiscal year.

The company's diverse portfolio, particularly in the India FMCG and B2B exports sectors, has driven its stellar performance, supported by strategic capacity expansion and strengthened customer relations. Cupid Limited's plans for capacity enhancement and strategic procurement are integral to maintaining this growth trajectory.