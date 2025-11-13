Left Menu

Cupid Limited Soars to New Heights in Record-Breaking Q2 FY26

Mumbai-based Cupid Limited reports its best quarter ever in Q2 FY26, with a remarkable YoY growth in revenue and profits. The company anticipates continued growth in H2 FY26, driven by robust order visibility and strategic execution, positioning itself as a formidable player in India's FMCG and B2B export markets.

Cupid Limited Posts Best-Ever Quarterly Performance in Q2 FY26; Reiterates FY26 Topline Guidance Of INR 335 Cr with Upside Potential. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial milestone, Cupid Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, reported its most successful quarter on record in Q2 FY26, concluding on September 30, 2025. The company registered exceptional year-on-year growth across revenue and profit metrics.

The momentum is set to continue into Q3 and Q4, traditionally stronger quarters, thanks to solid order projections and enhanced execution capabilities. Cupid Limited remains optimistic about achieving its revenue target of ₹335 crore for FY26, with a positive outlook suggesting profits exceeding ₹100 crore for the fiscal year.

The company's diverse portfolio, particularly in the India FMCG and B2B exports sectors, has driven its stellar performance, supported by strategic capacity expansion and strengthened customer relations. Cupid Limited's plans for capacity enhancement and strategic procurement are integral to maintaining this growth trajectory.

