Left Menu

Adani Group's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Commitment to Andhra Pradesh's Future

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade. The investment will cover various sectors including ports, cement, data centers, and energy, contributing to job creation and infrastructure development. A USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park with Google is a key project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:45 IST
Adani Group's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Commitment to Andhra Pradesh's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Adani Group, a major conglomerate led by Karan Adani, is set to inject a significant financial boost into Andhra Pradesh, pledging to invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade. This ambitious plan was unveiled at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, focusing on vital sectors such as ports, cement production, data centers, and energy.

In addition to the Rs 40,000 crore already invested in the region, the Group's new plans aim to enhance infrastructure and spur economic growth, with the potential to create extensive employment opportunities. The highlight of this investment strategy includes the vision for Vizag Tech Park, a large-scale, green-powered data-center ecosystem developed in collaboration with Google.

The investment will not only propel technological advancements but also significantly boost the local job market, with over one lakh direct and indirect jobs having already been generated by existing Adani operations in the state. Further large-scale employment generation is projected as upcoming projects unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

 United Kingdom
2
Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

 India
4
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025