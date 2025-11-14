Adani Group's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Commitment to Andhra Pradesh's Future

The Adani Group, a major conglomerate led by Karan Adani, is set to inject a significant financial boost into Andhra Pradesh, pledging to invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade. This ambitious plan was unveiled at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, focusing on vital sectors such as ports, cement production, data centers, and energy.

In addition to the Rs 40,000 crore already invested in the region, the Group's new plans aim to enhance infrastructure and spur economic growth, with the potential to create extensive employment opportunities. The highlight of this investment strategy includes the vision for Vizag Tech Park, a large-scale, green-powered data-center ecosystem developed in collaboration with Google.

The investment will not only propel technological advancements but also significantly boost the local job market, with over one lakh direct and indirect jobs having already been generated by existing Adani operations in the state. Further large-scale employment generation is projected as upcoming projects unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)