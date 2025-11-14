Adani Cement Pioneers TNFD Adoption in Indian Cement Sector

Adani Cement, part of the Adani Group and represented by Ambuja Cements Limited and its subsidiaries, has emerged as a trailblazer in the Indian cement industry by becoming the first to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) guidelines. This strategic move signifies a substantial commitment towards nature-positive manufacturing and sustainable construction.

Announcing this milestone, Adani Group's Cement Business CEO, Vinod Bahety, stated, "The adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement's commitment to nature-positive growth and climate leadership." Bahety emphasized the company's dedication to responsible business practices as foundational to long-term success, alongside recent key innovations in decarbonization, highlighting the use of Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

Adani Cement has already implemented extensive environmental initiatives, such as planting over seven million trees, achieving 12x water positivity, and actively promoting biodiversity conservation. Committed to Net Zero goals, Bahety noted the company's focus on innovation, digitalization, and renewable energy to enhance operational resilience and stakeholder value, thereby reinforcing its alignment with India's sustainable development goals.

Strengthening nature-related disclosures, Adani Cement aspires to guide the industry towards sustainable and climate-resilient practices. As part of this effort, the company plans to bolster its portfolio to comprise 30% alternative fuel and raw material (AFR) usage and 60% green power by FY28. Furthermore, Adani Cement is recognized globally for its SBTi-validated net-zero targets and stands as the world's first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID) under the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

