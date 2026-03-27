Cool Bricks: Pioneering Sustainable Construction at IIT Guwahati

In a groundbreaking development for sustainable construction, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have engineered energy-efficient bricks designed to naturally regulate indoor temperature, thereby minimizing the reliance on energy-intensive air conditioning systems.

The innovative bricks incorporate Phase Change Materials (PCMs) that absorb excess heat during warm periods and gradually release it as temperatures drop, maintaining a consistent indoor climate. With biochar integration, these bricks tackle issues such as PCM leakage, enhancing their thermal conductivity and stability.

This advancement holds potential for significant energy savings, particularly in hot and humid regions. By reducing cooling energy demand by up to 20 percent and supporting global low-carbon initiatives, these bricks mark a promising step towards climate-resilient infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)