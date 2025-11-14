Ekanam: A New Era of Nature-Centric Luxury Living in Noida

Great Value Realty, a prominent real estate developer in North India, launched its new ultra-luxury residential project, Ekanam, located in Sector 107, Noida. This flagship project aims to redefine urban living by integrating architecture with nature, under the philosophy 'Great is the New Norm'.

Conceived by Benoy, a leading global design firm, Ekanam centers around a tranquil lake, with three 46-storey towers rising above it. These structures are part of a fluid architectural narrative, emphasizing harmony with the environment. Advanced planning technologies and a skilled team back the project's quality and timely delivery.

Ekanam offers expansive 3 and 4 BHK homes, priced from Rs. 7 crore, with design elements that optimize natural lighting and ventilation. Its 1,00,000 sq.ft. club is a hub for wellness and social activities, featuring a pool, spa, gym, and more. The project's sustainable design aligns with IGBC Green Building standards, enhancing its long-term appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)