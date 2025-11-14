The AI Bubble: Too Big to Fail?

The developments within the AI industry have reached a pivotal point where their integration into societal structures makes them indispensable. Concerns are mounting that, much like the 2008 financial crisis, the bubble could burst, leaving taxpayers covering the fallout.

The valuation of AI companies now dwarfs that of banks, and their interconnections through complex investment ties enlarge financial risks. Governments, including the UK, are betting heavily on AI, seeing its integration into healthcare, education, and public services as inevitable.

Despite substantial doubts about AI achieving true human-like intelligence, investments persist, driven by a steadfast belief in AI's transformative potential. However, with taxpayer money at stake, the gamble involves substantial risks with no guarantees. Experts warn that safeguards are missing in protecting taxpayers from financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)