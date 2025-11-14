South Korea-U.S. Trade Deal Boosts Investment in Shipbuilding and Nuclear Sectors

On Friday, the United States and South Korea unveiled a significant trade agreement that promises to inject $150 billion into America's shipbuilding industry, while earmarking an additional $200 billion for various industrial sectors. The decision follows an October meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders negotiated a deal to cut American import duties on South Korean products from 25% to 15%.

In an announcement hailed as a diplomatic victory, President Lee emphasized the importance of partnership in thriving global economies, crediting President Trump's logical approach in reaching this pivotal agreement. Meanwhile, South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick formalized the agreement through a memorandum of understanding that outlines strategic investments and project implementation timelines.

This trade pact emerges after months of tough negotiations over high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which had drawn concern from South Korea over potential impacts on key exports. The agreement includes measures to maintain South Korean currency stability and set the stage for cooperation in shipbuilding, AI, and nuclear industries, including approval for the construction of nuclear-powered submarines with an eye on securing energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)