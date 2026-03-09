German Economy on Edge: Energy Prices Soar Amid Iran Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced concerns about the escalating energy prices linked to the ongoing war in Iran, which poses a potential threat to Germany's economic stability.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Merz acknowledged the government's apprehension, noting that energy price developments could notably affect the German economy.

With global tensions mounting, Merz urged vigilance, emphasizing the critical nature of the energy pricing issue in maintaining economic equilibrium.

