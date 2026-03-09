Left Menu

German Economy on Edge: Energy Prices Soar Amid Iran Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concerns over rising energy prices due to the war in Iran, which may affect the German economy. Merz highlighted the government's attention to the issue, acknowledging its potential significant impact during a press conference held on Monday.

Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced concerns about the escalating energy prices linked to the ongoing war in Iran, which poses a potential threat to Germany's economic stability.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Merz acknowledged the government's apprehension, noting that energy price developments could notably affect the German economy.

With global tensions mounting, Merz urged vigilance, emphasizing the critical nature of the energy pricing issue in maintaining economic equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

