Sharat Industries Sees Profit Surge with Diversified Market Strategies

Sharat Industries recorded a 54% increase in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 5.74 crore, driven by higher revenues through market diversification and new product launches. Geographic expansion into Russia and China helped counterbalance increased US tariffs, with sustained exports to the US continuing to bolster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:24 IST
Sharat Industries, a prominent player in the shrimp value chain, announced a substantial 54% surge in net profit for the September quarter, achieving Rs 5.74 crore, compared to Rs 3.73 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating income climbed sharply to Rs 149.73 crore from Rs 100.34 crore, a testament to successful geographic diversification and the introduction of new products for existing markets.

Sharat Reddy Sabbella, Executive Director, emphasized the company's strategy of market diversification and product innovation as key growth drivers, highlighting their expansion into Russia and China, which offset the challenges posed by increased US tariffs.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

