Sharat Industries Sees Profit Surge with Diversified Market Strategies

Sharat Industries, a prominent player in the shrimp value chain, announced a substantial 54% surge in net profit for the September quarter, achieving Rs 5.74 crore, compared to Rs 3.73 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating income climbed sharply to Rs 149.73 crore from Rs 100.34 crore, a testament to successful geographic diversification and the introduction of new products for existing markets.

Sharat Reddy Sabbella, Executive Director, emphasized the company's strategy of market diversification and product innovation as key growth drivers, highlighting their expansion into Russia and China, which offset the challenges posed by increased US tariffs.