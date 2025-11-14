Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging market stocks joined a worldwide selloff on Friday following assertive Federal Reserve comments dampening prospects for a U.S. rate cut next month. This sparked risk aversion, reversing gains made earlier in the week.

MSCI's emerging market stock index plunged 1.7%, marking its worst single-day drop since April, as investor sentiment soured over fears of continued economic turbulence. These movements shrank equity gains for the week to just 0.3%.

Central-Eastern European markets, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania, faced downturns, with major stocks and currencies experiencing varied impacts. Meanwhile, Senegal's bonds hit distress levels amid stalled negotiations with the IMF, and South Korea's won stabilized after suspected government intervention.