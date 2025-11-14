Left Menu

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

The global selloff in emerging market stocks, spurred by hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve, has reduced the potential for a U.S. rate cut. This market dip has erased earlier gains, impacting various global financial indices and currencies, particularly in Central-Eastern Europe and emerging Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:25 IST
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks joined a worldwide selloff on Friday following assertive Federal Reserve comments dampening prospects for a U.S. rate cut next month. This sparked risk aversion, reversing gains made earlier in the week.

MSCI's emerging market stock index plunged 1.7%, marking its worst single-day drop since April, as investor sentiment soured over fears of continued economic turbulence. These movements shrank equity gains for the week to just 0.3%.

Central-Eastern European markets, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania, faced downturns, with major stocks and currencies experiencing varied impacts. Meanwhile, Senegal's bonds hit distress levels amid stalled negotiations with the IMF, and South Korea's won stabilized after suspected government intervention.

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
2
Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

 Global
3
Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

 India
4
Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025