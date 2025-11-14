Left Menu

Wall Street Selloff: Tech Stocks and Fed Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

U.S. stock index futures fell as Wall Street faced renewed selloff pressures following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Uncertainty around interest rate cuts and lack of economic data during the prolonged government shutdown have fueled market volatility, with technology stocks leading losses and investor sentiment swinging unpredictably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:29 IST
Wall Street Selloff: Tech Stocks and Fed Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw a downturn on Friday, hinting at a renewed selloff wave on Wall Street. This followed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, casting doubt on the likelihood of an interest rate cut in December.

The major indexes recorded their steepest declines in over a month on Thursday, primarily dragged down by technology stocks. The end of the longest U.S. government shutdown resulted in an economic data drought, complicating the Fed's and traders' projections surrounding labor market vitality and inflation trends.

Despite the government's reopening, skepticism remains regarding the release of key economic indicators like employment and consumer price figures for October. Market sentiment fluctuated notably this week, reflecting investor confusion amidst mixed narratives. Tech stock downturns, particularly in AI, have exacerbated market fears, with Nvidia's upcoming results poised to influence this year's record-high index rallies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025