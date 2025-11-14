Pilot Ejects Safely in Tamil Nadu Training Mission
An Indian Air Force aircraft on a training mission crashed near Tambaram, Chennai. The pilot ejected safely, and no injuries were reported. The incident happened around 2 PM, prompting a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause.
An Indian Air Force aircraft, engaged in a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday afternoon. The pilot managed to eject safely, avoiding any injuries, officials confirmed.
The aircraft involved in the incident was identified as a Pilatus PC-7. The crash took place around 2 PM, as stated by an official responding to media queries about the event.
In light of the crash, a Court of Inquiry has been commissioned to determine the cause and circumstances of this occurrence, according to an official release.
